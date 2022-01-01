Indianola restaurants you'll love
Indianola's top cuisines
Must-try Indianola restaurants
More about Funaro's Deli
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Funaro's Deli
201 N Buxton, Indianola
|Popular items
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$7.75
Sliced chicken on a tortilla wrap with bacon , ranch dressing, lettuce and tomato.
|Chipotle Club
|$7.50
Our oven roasted turkey, thick cut bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, served on honey wheat bread.
|Turkey Pesto
|$7.25
Our oven roasted turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, with pesto mayo served on marble rye bread.
More about The Sports Page Bar and Grill - Indianola
The Sports Page Bar and Grill - Indianola
1802 W 2nd Ave,, Indianola
More about The Brickhouse Tavern
The Brickhouse Tavern
107 North Buxton, Indianola