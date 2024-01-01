Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Taco salad in
Indianola
/
Indianola
/
Taco Salad
Indianola restaurants that serve taco salad
Pea Soup's Lott-A-Freeze
809 HIGHWAY 82 W, Indianola
No reviews yet
Taco Salad
$10.99
More about Pea Soup's Lott-A-Freeze
Los Molcajetes - 410 U.S. 82
410 U.S. 82, Indianola
No reviews yet
SHREDDED CHICKEN TACO SALAD
$8.99
LETTUCE,SOUR CREAM,TOMATOES
More about Los Molcajetes - 410 U.S. 82
