India Oven

7423 Laguna Blvd Ste 100

Popular Items

BUTTER CHICKEN MAKHANI$16.00
India oven specialty. Butter chicken! The most popular Indian delicacy. Tandoori boneless chicken cooked in exotic spice...
NAAN$2.95
Traditional Punjabi style teardrop shaped white bread baked on the sides of our tandoori oven.
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$16.00
India oven specialty. The boneless piece of chicken tikka cooked in creamy butter sauce with fresh tomatoes and fragrant...
CHANNA MASALA$14.00
Chickpeas, onions, and tomatoes cooked in a light sauce.
ROTI$2.95
Whole wheat bread cooked in a clay oven.
MANGO LASSI$3.95
Homemade mango infused yogurt drink.
SAAG PANEER$14.00
Spinach and homemade cheese cubes cooked and tasty spices.
VEGETABLE SAMOSA$7.00
Crisp deep- fried turnover, filled with mildly spiced potatoes and peas.
Amritsari Fish Pakoda$9.00
India oven specialty. Fish dipped in a special batter and fried to golden perfection.
GARLIC NAAN$3.95
India oven specialty. Indian style garlic bread baked on the sides of our tandoori oven.
Elk Grove CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

