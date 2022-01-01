Indio restaurants you'll love

Indio restaurants
Toast
  • Indio

Indio's top cuisines

American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Must-try Indio restaurants

BurgerIM image

 

BurgerIM

44100 Jefferson Street, Indio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Family Box$39.99
Onion Rings$3.79
Milkshake
More about BurgerIM
Pablo's Tacos & Beer image

 

Pablo's Tacos & Beer

42425 Jackson St #C-113, Indio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Pablo's Tacos & Beer
Steers Bar & Grill image

 

Steers Bar & Grill

82-347 CA-111, INDIO

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Surf and Turf$70.00
Dinner for 2, Filet Mignon with Grilled Shrimps. Includes rice pilaf, garlic mashed potaotes, mixed vegetables, mixed green salads with house dressing. Includes Chocolate cake and a choice of bottle of house red or white wine or champagne.
Filet mignon$28.00
Garlic mash potatoes, mixed vegetables
Roasted half chicken$18.00
Lemon, garlic, herbs, served with rice pilaf, mixed vegetables
More about Steers Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Avenida Music

82707 Miles Ave, Indio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Avenida Music
