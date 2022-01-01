Indio restaurants you'll love
BurgerIM
44100 Jefferson Street, Indio
|Popular items
|Family Box
|$39.99
|Onion Rings
|$3.79
|Milkshake
Steers Bar & Grill
82-347 CA-111, INDIO
|Popular items
|Surf and Turf
|$70.00
Dinner for 2, Filet Mignon with Grilled Shrimps. Includes rice pilaf, garlic mashed potaotes, mixed vegetables, mixed green salads with house dressing. Includes Chocolate cake and a choice of bottle of house red or white wine or champagne.
|Filet mignon
|$28.00
Garlic mash potatoes, mixed vegetables
|Roasted half chicken
|$18.00
Lemon, garlic, herbs, served with rice pilaf, mixed vegetables
Avenida Music
82707 Miles Ave, Indio