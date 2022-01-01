Go
Indiya, Collingswood NJ image
Indian

Indiya, Collingswood NJ

Open today 11:45 AM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

608 Haddon Ave

Collingswood, NJ 08108

Popular Items

Onion Bhajia (V, GF)$8.00
Classic Indian Starter — Crispy chickpea battered pomegranate & Onion fritters.
Lassuni Gobi (V, GF)$9.00
Crispy cauliflower, tangy tomato garlic sauce.
Chicken Lunch Box$15.00
Chicken Tikka Makhani (GF)$20.00
Grilled chicken tikka, tomato, ginger, honey, fenugreek greens
Garlic Naan$3.50
Crispy Spinach Chaat (GF)$8.00
Crispy baby spinach, sweet n’ salty yogurt, shallots, tamarind & date chutney.
Chicken Lababdar (GF)$20.00
Chicken, onion, tomato, fenugreek, fresh cilantro — a house specialty.
Naan$3.00
Vegetable Samosas (V)$7.00
Two (2) Crispy turnovers, spiced potatoes, green peas, dry mango.
All hours

Sunday11:45 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:45 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:45 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:45 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

608 Haddon Ave, Collingswood NJ 08108

