Indo China Gardens

Chinese and Thai Food.
Serving Boyne City for 21 years.
103 S. Lake Street

Popular Items

POT STICKERS (6)$7.00
Minced pork garlic filling in a wonton. Get them Fried or Steamed. Served with our homemade ginger soy sauce.
GENERAL'S CHICKEN (MILD)$13.00
Lightly breaded chicken deep-fried to perfection then braised with green peppers, onions and General Tsao's sweet tangy spicy sauce.
EGG DROP SOUP$3.00
Whisked eggs and cabbaged in chicken broth.
LO MEIN
Stir-fried assorted vegetables with egg noodles in chef's special soy sauce.
PAD THAI (THIN RICE NOODLES)
Stir-fried noodles with egg, carrot strips, white and green onions, the sprinkled with course ground peanuts, bean sprouts, and a lemon slice.
SESAME CHICKEN$13.00
Lightly breaded chicken, deep fried then braised with chef's special sweet sauce, then sprinkled with sesame seeds.
SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN$13.00
SPRING ROLLS (2)$3.00
Homemade crispy egg roll filled with cabbage (NO meat) served with sweet chili sauce.
CRAB WONTONS (6)$6.00
Imitation crab meat and cream cheese filling in a wonton wrapper, deep fried and delicious. Severed with a side of our homemade sweet and sour sauce.
EGG ROLL (1)$3.00
Homemade chicken and cabbage egg roll with a side of sweet and sour dipping sauce.
Location

Boyne City MI

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
