Go
Toast

Indochine

French-Vietnamese fare is served amid exotic decor of palm fronds & low light at this 80s-era spot.

430 Lafayette St • $$

Avg 4.3 (1973 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

430 Lafayette St

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sticky's Finger Joint

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Grey Dog

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Che Li Manhattan

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ruby's Cafe

No reviews yet

Ruby's Cafe, Est. 2003

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston