Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille
Lunch. Dinner. Salute. Bring the family into Industrial Revolution where we're always Saluting America's Greatness. Lunch, dinner, dessert, full liquor bar..
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
1084 Linwood Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1084 Linwood Ave
Valparaiso IN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Dicky's Dogs
Serving all your Chicago favorites… hot dogs, beef, burgers, Maxwell Street polish and more! Offering dine in, take-out and delivery!
Esca Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Elks 500
Elks 2019 Wild Game & Fish Feast Event
Uncle Menny's Original Greek's Pizzeria
• When taste matters. Since 1969 •