Go
Toast

Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille

Lunch. Dinner. Salute. Bring the family into Industrial Revolution where we're always Saluting America's Greatness. Lunch, dinner, dessert, full liquor bar..

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1084 Linwood Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1445 reviews)

Popular Items

Brick Oven Baked Flatbread$10.95
Flatbread, garlic butter, basil, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, marinara sauce.
Pot Roast Dinner (FS)
Cup Liberty Chili$4.95
Beef, onions, chili beans, smoky chipotle, poblano peppers. Topped with sour cream, cheddar cheese and green onions.
Buffalo Bills Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, carrots, celery, lettuce, ranch, brioche bun
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1084 Linwood Ave

Valparaiso IN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dicky's Dogs

No reviews yet

Serving all your Chicago favorites… hot dogs, beef, burgers, Maxwell Street polish and more! Offering dine in, take-out and delivery!

Esca Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Elks 500

No reviews yet

Elks 2019 Wild Game & Fish Feast Event

Uncle Menny's Original Greek's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

• When taste matters. Since 1969 •

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston