Go
Toast

Industrial Taphouse

Industrial Taphouse features classic and elevated American dishes with a Southern flair. Exceptional brews, wine and signature cocktails flow from our full bar in a casual, family-friendly atmosphere. We strive to use locally sourced ingredients, prepare scratch-made dishes, and provide gluten-free and vegetarian options. Family owned and operated. **Gluten-Free: May be in contact with gluten. Gluten & GF items may be cooked in the same fryer oil. ***Vegetarian: May contain eggs and/or cheese. *These items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food bourne illness.
Especially if you have a known medical condition.

GRILL

10392 Leadbetter Rd. • $$

Avg 4.4 (944 reviews)

Popular Items

Quesadilla$9.00
Monterey jack & caramelized onions in a flour tortilla topped with cilantro and served with a side of housemade pico de gallo & sour cream (Vegetarian)
+chicken 2 +steak 2 +pulled pork 2 +shrimp 4 +bacon 2 +avocado slices 2
Taphouse Burger$11.00
Two ¼lb. beef patties with LTO & pickles
+cheese $1 +Bacon $2
INDUSTRIALIZE IT: Add collards, pickled red onions, & hot pepper mayo!
Industrial Salad$8.00
Arcadian Harvest lettuce blend, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions, cucumbers, & jalapeno cornbread croutons. Choice of dressing. Vegetarian
Kid's Mini Burger$7.50
Baja Bacon Chicken Gripper$15.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast, chipotle mayo, arugula, pickled red onions, applewood smoked bacon, and cheddar on a local La Bella Vita bun
Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap$13.00
Thinly sliced turkey, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, monterey jack, and smoked tomato mayo wrapped in a toasted flour tortilla
SOUTHWEST Chipotle Wrap$14.00
Grilled chicken, shredded monterey jack, lettuce, housemade pico de gallo, chipotle mayo, & cilantro
sub shrimp for $2
6 Chicken Tenders$15.00
Six fresh hand-breaded chicken tenders & fries with choice of dipping sauce
Pretzel & Beer Cheese$9.50
A blend of cheddar & local craft beer, served with a giant warm Bavarian pretzel. (Vegetarian)
Kid's Chicken Tenders$7.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

10392 Leadbetter Rd.

Ashland VA

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

EAT Kitchen and Catering

No reviews yet

Delicatessen showcasing made-to-order sandwiches, chilled sides, salads, and freshly baked breads and sweets for takeout. Gourmet market features locally-inspired foods & goods. Full-service catering is available.

Mexico Restaurant Ashland

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

PBR Hanover

No reviews yet

Serving Neapolitan Style Pizza's baked fresh in our Authentic Marri Forni Brick Oven. Reaching temperatures of over 800 degrees, our mouth watering flavorful pies only take about 120 seconds to bake! Complimented by an incredible draft beer line up that is always bringing in the freshest local, regional and American craft favorites, your Pizza & Beer experience is one you will never forget!

The Salty Pig Smokehouse Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston