Industry Brewing

Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar

No reviews yet

Cyd’s in the Park gives the Peoria area a unique + delicious food experience. This modern day, multi-option gourmet storefront meets full service restaurant + bar, caters to the Central Illinois community who care about fast, fresh food.

Located in Donovan Park, Cyd’s Star Bar + Grill proudly creates your dream made-to-order grilled sandwiches + burgers, fresh + healthy salads, house-made soups + cafe plates for an extra special touch. Join us for lunch, dinner, and dessert in our unique restaurant, or on the patio for al fresca dining in Donovan Park. Our Star Bar is a lovely way to spend some time with a delicious beer, crafted cocktail, and some bar snacks. The Beer Garden invites you to settle in under the pine trees in the park. It’s a place meant for relaxing gatherings and casual fun, perfect for savoring a cold one after enjoying the many activities at Donovan Park.

