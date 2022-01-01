Industry East
Come in and enjoy!
28 Hanover St • $$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
28 Hanover St
Manchester NH
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Gyro Spot
Classic Greek gyros served fresh, fast, and always with a smile.
Margarita's
Come in and enjoy!
Firefly American Bistro & Bar
Firefly American Bistro & Bar is a casually upscale American bistro situated in the heart of Manchester"s downtown district. Firefly embraces the concept of comfort dining by offering inspired classic American fare in a warm, inviting atmosphere. Firefly's extensive wine list, craft beer selections, and creative cocktails compliment the time-honored yet innovative creations of Chef David Becker's seasonal menus, which burst with flavors from around the world. The uptown atmosphere is accentuated by downtown hospitality and friendly, professional service.
Hanover Street Chophouse
Come in and enjoy!