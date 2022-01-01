Go
Toast

Industry Gastro Lounge

We are a modern American restaurant that specializes in traditional dishes served with your favorite cocktails and draft beers. With over a dozen draft beers and a local beer program that we proudly showcase we guarantee to have something for you. Our fun and exciting cocktails will satisfy your curiosity or choose a classic cocktail done right. With over a dozen large televisions we are the main destination to catch a game or two.

HAMBURGERS

2800 NW 140th • $$

Avg 3.5 (361 reviews)

Popular Items

Giant Pretzel$8.00
giant preztel with sea salt and beer cheese crumbles and dressing on the side
Oklahoma Poutine$12.00
house made corn chips, queso, and salsa
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering

Location

2800 NW 140th

Oklahoma City OK

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0044

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Nhinja Sushi

No reviews yet

Fast, fun, and fresh just like our boys - Mikey, Kobe, Jojo

Rice N Buns

No reviews yet

We are serving combination between American and Asian cuisine.
Burger, Sushi and Hibachi Express

OFFICER DINING ROOM

No reviews yet

Officer Dining Room for Cleveland County Detention Center

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston