Industry Public House North Fayette

Industry Public House combines American comfort cuisine, artisanal cocktails and craft beer in a vintage-industrial inspired space. Upon entering you’re visually drawn to the prohibition era style of architecture with modern-day accents. It takes the meaning of gastro pub to another level. With Eye-catching timeless decorative pieces, this electrifying venue presents an alluring ambiance that allows patrons to sit, relax, and sip on cocktails.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

140 Andrew Dr • $$

Avg 3.7 (478 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings
Industrial Hot Chicken$16.00
Model 'T' urkey$16.00
Arsenal Chicken Salad$16.00
President Salad$16.00
Pretzel$16.00
Company Salad$13.00
Farmed Out Burgher$17.00
Small Side Fries$3.00
Filament Fries$7.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

140 Andrew Dr

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Neighborhood Map

