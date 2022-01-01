Industry Public House North Fayette
Industry Public House combines American comfort cuisine, artisanal cocktails and craft beer in a vintage-industrial inspired space. Upon entering you’re visually drawn to the prohibition era style of architecture with modern-day accents. It takes the meaning of gastro pub to another level. With Eye-catching timeless decorative pieces, this electrifying venue presents an alluring ambiance that allows patrons to sit, relax, and sip on cocktails.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
140 Andrew Dr • $$
Location
140 Andrew Dr
Pittsburgh PA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 2:59 am
