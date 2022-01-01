Go
Inferno @ The Beach

Located at Angostura Beach Inferno @ the Beach has all of your food and drink needs to enjoy a full day at the lake. Featuring Pizza, Chicken Strips, Salads and Sandwiches along with fountain drinks and Adult beverages from a full service bar.

28075 Recreation Road

Location

28075 Recreation Road

Hot Springs SD

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
