Inferno @ The Beach
Located at Angostura Beach Inferno @ the Beach has all of your food and drink needs to enjoy a full day at the lake. Featuring Pizza, Chicken Strips, Salads and Sandwiches along with fountain drinks and Adult beverages from a full service bar.
28075 Recreation Road
Location
Hot Springs SD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
