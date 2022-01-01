Go
Toast

Infernos Brick Oven Pizza - Tumwater

Welcome to Infernos Brick Oven Pizza! We're more than just pizza, we're a full flavor brick fired gourmet restaurant featuring Italian classics and family recipes.

PIZZA

111 Tumwater Blvd SE • $$

Avg 3.8 (1175 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Salad$5.49
Individual Pizza
Taco Salad$9.99
Cobb Salad$10.99
Side Ranch$1.00
Caesar Salad$6.49
16" Pizza
12" Pizza
Gourmet Bread$8.99
Chicken Wings$13.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

111 Tumwater Blvd SE

Tumwater WA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Meconi's Subs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brewery City Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Brick on Trosper

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Farrelli's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston