Infinity Pizza LLC
Infinity Pizza is a super-hero themed pizza arcade located in beautiful Safety Harbor.
2481 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste D,
Popular Items
Location
2481 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste D,
Clearwater FL
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Louis Pappas Marketplace
Come in and enjoy!
Famous Greek
Come in and enjoy!
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
BurgerMonger
For Curbside Pickup, please call the location when you arrive.