Go
Toast

Infinity Pizza LLC

Infinity Pizza is a super-hero themed pizza arcade located in beautiful Safety Harbor.

2481 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste D,

No reviews yet

Popular Items

House Garden$8.00
Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, green peppers, black olives
Captain America 18"$20.00
classic and cupping pepperoni
Groot 14"$18.00
Veggie pizza. Green peppers, tomatoes, onion,
mushroom and basil.
Build Your Own 14"$14.00
Build your own pizza.
Captain America 14"$16.00
Classic & cupping pepperoni
Calzone
Pizza but folded substitute red sauce with creamy Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan with your choice of fillings.
Garlic Knots$4.00
Fresh garlic knots served with house made marinara (6 count)
Peter Porker 18"$24.00
classic pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon
Clark Kent 18"$17.00
cheese pizza
Build Your Own 18"$17.00
See full menu

Location

2481 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste D,

Clearwater FL

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Louis Pappas Marketplace

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Famous Greek

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

BurgerMonger

No reviews yet

For Curbside Pickup, please call the location when you arrive.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston