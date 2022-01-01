Go
Infusion Crab ATL

I.D. & Credit/Debit Card used for purchase is required by the true card holder at checkout.
Thank you for understanding.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

2044 Lower Roswell Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (63 reviews)

Popular Items

L3 - 1 CLUSTER & SHRIMP LUNCH$36.50
1 CLUSTER, 12 SHRIMP, 1 CORN, 1 EGG, AND POTATO
Yams$4.75
Corn$1.50
Egg$1.50
Madi’s Infusion Sip 16 OZ$3.50
Mac N' Cheese$6.00
BANANA PUDDING$5.50
BANANA PUDDING 8 OZ Bowl
D3 - INFUSION LOVERS BOWL$65.00
2 CLUSTERS, 18 SHRIMP, 2 CORN, 2 EGGS, BROCCOLI AND POTATO
Seafood Mac N Cheese With Spice$15.00
D2 - INFUSION SNOW BOWL$48.50
2 CLUSTER, 2 EGGS, 2 CORN AND POTATO.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
QR Codes
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2044 Lower Roswell Rd

Marietta GA

Sunday1:00 pm - 6:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 6:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

