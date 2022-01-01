Inglewood restaurants you'll love

Inglewood restaurants
Toast
  • Inglewood

Inglewood's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Chicken
Chicken
Soul Food
Must-try Inglewood restaurants

Bianco's Italian Cuisine image

 

Bianco's Italian Cuisine

935 La Brea Avenue, Inglewood

Veggie
Bell Pepper, Onion, Mushrooms, Tomato, Olives
Create Your Own Pizza$14.00
Create Your Own - Large 16"$16.00
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen image

 

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

170 N. La Brea Avenue, Inglewood

Lavender Latte$5.50
Double espresso, house made lavender syrup & milk of your choice.
Açaí$11.00
Açaí Sorbet, Bananas, Berries, Granola
Bangin' Breakfast Burrito$13.50
Flour Tortilla, Scrambled Eggs, Hash Browns, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Peppers, Onions, Chipotle Crema, Salsa Verde on the Side
Cluckin Bun image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Cluckin Bun

1100 w. Florence ave., ste C, Inglewood

Avg 4.7 (1231 reviews)
Cluckin Sandwich$6.50
Wingin Clucker(6PC) - Hot wings & Side & Drink$12.99
Jr Sandwich$7.50
Country Style Jamaican Restaurant image

 

Country Style Jamaican Restaurant

630 N La Brea Ave #111, Inglewood

Jerk Chicken
Chicken is seasoned and marinated with homemade authentic Jamaican jerk seasoning grilled slowly to perfection. Topped with our homemade secret jerk sauce. Served with rice and beans, vegetables, plantain, and festival bread.
Mr Fries Man - Inglewood image

 

Mr Fries Man - Inglewood

1120 w florence ave, inglewood

BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken$15.00
BBQ Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken
Comfort LA Inglewood image

CHICKEN WINGS

Comfort LA Inglewood

902 N La Brea Avenue, Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (393 reviews)
Pan Victoria - Inglewood

3535 w imperial hWy, Inglewood

Soul Food Shack - Inglewood

128 N Market St, Inglewood

[Blank] Cafe - Inglewood

NA, Inglewood

Cadoro Bakery

504 N. Oak Street, Inglewood

