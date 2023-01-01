Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Inglewood

Go
Inglewood restaurants
Toast

Inglewood restaurants that serve chai lattes

Item pic

 

Cadoro Bakery

504 N. Oak Street, Inglewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chai Latte$0.00
More about Cadoro Bakery
Item pic

 

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen - Inglewood

170 N. La Brea Avenue, Inglewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte$6.25
Chai tea, with milk of choice finished with ground cinnamon. Served hot or iced.
More about Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen - Inglewood

Browse other tasty dishes in Inglewood

Chicken Parmesan

Grits

Chicken Sandwiches

Waffles

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Pudding

Muffins

Map

More near Inglewood to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (952 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Gardena

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (952 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (812 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1029 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (143 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston