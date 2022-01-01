Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken sandwiches in
Inglewood
/
Inglewood
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Inglewood restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Bianco's Italian Cuisine
935 La Brea Avenue, Inglewood
No reviews yet
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
More about Bianco's Italian Cuisine
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
170 N. La Brea Avenue, Inglewood
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$13.50
Spicy Slaw, Butter pickles, Pimento Cheese, on a Brioche Bun
More about Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
More near Inglewood to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(862 restaurants)
Culver City
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Gardena
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Hermosa Beach
Avg 4.2
(26 restaurants)
Marina Del Rey
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
El Segundo
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Hawthorne
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(862 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(67 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(692 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(857 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(220 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(273 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(257 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(120 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston