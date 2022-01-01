Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Inglewood

Inglewood restaurants
Inglewood restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Bianco's Italian Cuisine image

 

Bianco's Italian Cuisine

935 La Brea Avenue, Inglewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
More about Bianco's Italian Cuisine
Item pic

 

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

170 N. La Brea Avenue, Inglewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Spicy Slaw, Butter pickles, Pimento Cheese, on a Brioche Bun
More about Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
