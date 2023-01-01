Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate chip cookies in
Inglewood
/
Inglewood
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Inglewood restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Cadoro Bakery
504 N. Oak Street, Inglewood
No reviews yet
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
$4.00
Valrhona chocolate, Maldon sea salt
More about Cadoro Bakery
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen - Inglewood
170 N. La Brea Avenue, Inglewood
No reviews yet
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie
$4.25
More about Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen - Inglewood
Browse other tasty dishes in Inglewood
Chai Lattes
Pudding
Waffles
Chicken Sandwiches
Chili
Muffins
Grits
Chicken Parmesan
More near Inglewood to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(952 restaurants)
Culver City
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Gardena
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Hermosa Beach
Avg 4.2
(30 restaurants)
El Segundo
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Marina Del Rey
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Hawthorne
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(952 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(75 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(812 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1029 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(283 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(314 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(143 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(249 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston