Hot chocolate in Inglewood
Inglewood restaurants that serve hot chocolate
More about Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen - Inglewood
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen - Inglewood
170 N. La Brea Avenue, Inglewood
|Kids Hot Chocolate (8oz)
|$4.00
Hot chocolate with milk of your choice served at a safe kids temperature.
|Mexican Hot Chocolate
|$6.00
Our house made Mexican chocolate brings together the authentic Mexican Hot Chocolate with notes of pure Cacao, Ancho Chili, Ginger, Clove, Salt and a touch of sweetness. This is made with the milk of your choice and is also a great non caffeinated beverage.
|Hot Chocolate
|$4.50
Rick dark chocolate with notes of Vanilla made with the milk of your choice.