Hot chocolate in Inglewood

Inglewood restaurants
Toast

Inglewood restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Item pic

 

Cadoro Bakery

504 N. Oak Street, Inglewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$0.00
More about Cadoro Bakery
Main pic

 

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen - Inglewood

170 N. La Brea Avenue, Inglewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Hot Chocolate (8oz)$4.00
Hot chocolate with milk of your choice served at a safe kids temperature.
Mexican Hot Chocolate$6.00
Our house made Mexican chocolate brings together the authentic Mexican Hot Chocolate with notes of pure Cacao, Ancho Chili, Ginger, Clove, Salt and a touch of sweetness. This is made with the milk of your choice and is also a great non caffeinated beverage.
Hot Chocolate$4.50
Rick dark chocolate with notes of Vanilla made with the milk of your choice.
More about Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen - Inglewood

