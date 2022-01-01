Go
Ingo’s Tasty Diner

FULLY LICENSED, CREATING CLEAN MODERN FOOD & COCKTAILS
HOUSED IN A HISTORIC DINER SPACE.

1213 Wilshire Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (658 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak Frites Au Poivre$34.00
fries, arugula salad
Bourbon Old Fashioned$32.00
house bitters, hand cut ice
Club Salad$18.00
Rotisserie chicken, avocado, bacon, egg, dates, sunflower seeds, mixed greens, champagne vinaigrette
BBQ Baby Back Ribs$28.00
local heritage breed pork, fries
Prime Rib French Dip$24.00
LGO Reserve prime rib, aioli, jus
Brussels Sprouts$15.00
Marcona almonds, baked goat cheese
Cheeseburger$18.00
Radicchio Salad$16.00
Castelvetrano, pistachio, citrus, mahon, avocado vinaigrette
Chicken Pot Pie$22.00
Carrot, spring peas, onion, celery, bechamel. If you would like you can take home and bake later, we will provide the instructions!
Location

1213 Wilshire Blvd

Santa Monica CA

Sunday6:30 am - 3:00 am
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:30 am - 3:00 am
