Inheritance Juicery

Inheritance provides the highest quality of juice and food, only grown organically to preserve and pass on an inheritance of health and life.

6333 E 120th Ct. Unit E

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chocolate Covered Strawberry$12.00
strawberries, banana, juiced apple, raw sprouted cashew butter, coconut cream, coconut mylk, chocolate protein, raw sprouted cashew butter, cacao powder, pink pitaya
Toppings: banana slices, strawberries, granola, cacao nibs, coconut flakes, chia seeds
The Intro$10.00
Açaí puree, juiced apple, almond mylk, blueberries, banana, raspberries
Toppings: banana slices, strawberries, granola, raw sprouted almond butter
Thunder Up$11.00
juiced apple, juiced orange, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, spinach, raw sprouted almond butter, blue spirulina
Birthday Cake$11.00
coconut mylk, juiced apple, strawberries, banana, coconut cream, vanilla protein powder, raw sprouted cashew butter, blue spirulina
Lavender BoHo Bowl$11.00
Coffee Lover$7.00
house-made cold brew coffee, almond mylk, banana, coconut cream, chocolate protein, cacao powder
PB&J$9.00
juiced apple, almond mylk, blueberries, banana, raspberries, peanut butter, coconut cream, vanilla protein
Tropical Kale$7.00
juiced apple, coconut mylk, banana, pineapple, spinach, kale
Chocolate$7.00
almond mylk, banana, chocolate protein, raw sprouted almond butter, cacao powder
Masons Immune Boost$9.00
Carrot, celery, green apple, orange, lemon, turmeric
Location

6333 E 120th Ct. Unit E

Tulsa OK

Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

