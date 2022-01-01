Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Johnsonburg
  • /
  • Inhouse Restaurant and Bar - 606 Country Road 519 Hope-Johnsonburg Road
Banner picView gallery

Inhouse Restaurant and Bar - 606 Country Road 519 Hope-Johnsonburg Road

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

606 Country Road 519 Hope-Johnsonburg Road

Frelinghuysen, NJ 07846

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

606 Country Road 519 Hope-Johnsonburg Road, Frelinghuysen NJ 07846

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

30 Burgers - Hackettstown
orange star4.3 • 213
903 High Street Hackettstown, NJ 07840
View restaurantnext
Man Skirt Brewing
orange star4.9 • 378
144 Main St Hackettstown, NJ 07840
View restaurantnext
Marley's Gotham Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,867
169 Main Street Hackettstown, NJ 07840
View restaurantnext
Davila'S Pizza & Restaurant - 190 Main Street hackettstown nj 07840
orange starNo Reviews
190 Main Street Hackettstown, NJ 07840
View restaurantnext
Adams Family Restaurant - 41 Route 46
orange starNo Reviews
41 Route 46 Budd Lake, NJ 07828
View restaurantnext
Pasta Grill By Enzo
orange starNo Reviews
1916 rt 57 hackettstown, NJ 07840
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Frelinghuysen

Hackettstown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lake Hopatcong

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Branchville

No reviews yet

Stroudsburg

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Rockaway

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Tannersville

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Morristown

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Parsippany

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Inhouse Restaurant and Bar - 606 Country Road 519 Hope-Johnsonburg Road

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston