Iniga Pizzeria Napoletana
Iniga serves traditional Neapolitan pizza following strict rules and traditions, seeking to elevate the culinary art of pizza making!
PIZZA
215 W. Jefferson St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
215 W. Jefferson St
Ottawa IL
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:30 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
