Iniga Pizzeria Napoletana

Iniga serves traditional Neapolitan pizza following strict rules and traditions, seeking to elevate the culinary art of pizza making!

PIZZA

215 W. Jefferson St • $$

Avg 4.9 (150 reviews)

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

215 W. Jefferson St

Ottawa IL

Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 11:59 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
