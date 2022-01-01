Go
Inizio Dilworth

2230 Park Road Suite 101

Popular Items

Small PISTACCHIO$17.00
Rosemary, Sea Salt, Ricotta, Buffalo Mozzarella, Garlic, Pistachio Pesto Sauce, Pistachios
Chocolate Chip Cannoli$4.95
Small MARGHERITA$14.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, Pecorino
ARUGULA$9.00
Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Cherry Tomatoes, Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette
PISTACCHIO$24.00
Rosemary, Sea Salt, Ricotta, Buffalo Mozzarella, Garlic, Pistachio Pesto Sauce, Pistachios
DIAVOLA$24.00
Spicy Salami, Calabrian Pepper, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Pecorino
CAESAR$9.00
Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
RAFFAELE$24.00
Sweet Pepper, Sausage, Roasted Onion, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Garlic, Pecorino
MARGHERITA$20.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, Pecorino
ITALIAN CHOPPED$12.00
Romaine and Arugula Blend, Salami, Cherry Tomatoes, Sweet Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, House Vinaigrette
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
