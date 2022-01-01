Go
Toast

Inizio Providence

Come in and enjoy!

10620 Providence Road Suite A

No reviews yet

Popular Items

MARINARA$16.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, EVOO, Garlic, Oregano (No Cheese)
CHEESE$19.50
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Pecorino
NAPOLETANA$23.50
Anchovy, Kalamata Olives, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil
RAFFAELE$24.00
Sweet Pepper, Sausage, Roasted Onion, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Garlic, Pecorino
CAVOLETTI$23.50
Brussels Sprout, Pancetta, Fior De Latte, Pecorino, Buffalo Mozzarella
MARGHERITA$20.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, Pecorino
DIAVOLA$24.00
Spicy Salami, Calabrian Pepper, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Pecorino
CAPRICCIOSA$23.50
Artichoke, Prosciutto Ham, Mushroom, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella
LUIGI$23.50
Broccoli Rabe, Sausage
MARIA$24.00
Seasonal Mushroom Blend, Truffle Crema, Roasted Garlic, Buffalo Mozzarella, Sea Salt, Pecorino
See full menu

Location

10620 Providence Road Suite A

Charlotte NC

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sips & Dips

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

little big burger

No reviews yet

lbb burgers are made with a 1/4 lb. of certified angus beef, brioche buns, tillamook cheeses, fresh veggies and camden’s catsup! please note that all burgers are cooked to traditional medium unless otherwise requested.

Carolina Ale House

No reviews yet

-

Bagel Boys

No reviews yet

~ Authentic New York Bagels ~
Served with true Southern Hospitality in a New York minute!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston