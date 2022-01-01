Latin American
Inka Peru
Open today 11:30 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
758 Sheridan Road
Highwood, IL 60040
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Location
758 Sheridan Road, Highwood IL 60040
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Soup Fairy
Come in and enjoy!
La Plancha Loca Taqueria
Come in and enjoy!
28 Mile Distilling Co.
A craft distillery focused on producing an accessible, award-winning line of world class spirits. Come to the distillery tasting room located 28 Miles north of Chicago in Highwood, IL for some incredible cocktails and always free, live entertainment.
El Buren Caribbean Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!