Go
Inka Peru image
Latin American

Inka Peru

Open today 11:30 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

758 Sheridan Road

Highwood, IL 60040

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm

Location

758 Sheridan Road, Highwood IL 60040

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Soup Fairy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Plancha Loca Taqueria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

28 Mile Distilling Co.

No reviews yet

A craft distillery focused on producing an accessible, award-winning line of world class spirits. Come to the distillery tasting room located 28 Miles north of Chicago in Highwood, IL for some incredible cocktails and always free, live entertainment.

El Buren Caribbean Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Inka Peru

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston