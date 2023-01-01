Inman restaurants you'll love
The Upstate Coffee
14 Mill street, Inman
|Popular items
|Pourover
|$3.95
A personalized Cup of coffee for the connoisseur. Each cup is handcrafted with all the proportions just right.
|Peach Panther
|$4.75
A local favorite. This energy lemonade is a Redbull-based drink with peach and topped with Heavy Creme.
|Frappe
|$0.00
A chilly blended way to have your coffee. Get creative and customize it to your liking.
Southern Fuel Coffee & Eats - Inman - 11149 Asheville Highway
11149 Asheville Highway, Inman
|Popular items
|Muddy Tires
|$0.00
Chocolate: Carmel: Toffee Crunch
|Jalapeno Honey Sunrise
|$7.85
Toasted Jalapeno Cheese Bagel: Peppered Bacon: Egg: Cheddar Cheese: Jalapeno Crème Cheese: Mike's Hot Honey
|Small Town Club
|$7.00
Toasted Sun Dried Tomato Bagel: Honey Ham: Roasted Turkey: Bacon: White American Cheese: Mayo
The Pardo Cafe - 14 Mill Street
14 Mill Street, Inman