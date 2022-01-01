Inman Harvest Cafe - 112 S Main St
Open today 7:00 AM - 1:30 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Location
112 S Main St, Inman KS 67546
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Fieldhouse Sports Grill & Taps - McPherson
3.5 • 34
2218 E Kansas Ave McPherson, KS 67460
View restaurant
American Seoul - 1514 East 4th Avenue
No Reviews
1514 East 4th Avenue Hutchinson, KS 67501
View restaurant
Salt City Brewing Company - 514 North Main Street
4.7 • 313
514 North Main Street Hutchinson, KS 67501
View restaurant