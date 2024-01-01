Go
A map showing the location of Inn at StonecliffeView gallery

Inn at Stonecliffe

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

8593 Cudahy Circle

Mackinac Island, MI 49757

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

8593 Cudahy Circle, Mackinac Island MI 49757

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Millie's on Main - 7294 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
7294 Main Street Mackinac Island, MI 49757
View restaurantnext
Kingston Kitchen at the Village Inn
orange star4.5 • 1,048
1384 Hoban St Mackinac Island, MI 49757
View restaurantnext
Ice House BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
6966 Main Street Mackinac Island, MI 49757
View restaurantnext
1852 Grill Room - 1852 Grill Room
orange starNo Reviews
6966 Main Street Mackinac Island, MI 49757
View restaurantnext
Audie's Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 508
314 N Nicolet St Mackinaw City, MI 49701
View restaurantnext
The Les Cheneaux Culinary School
orange star4.8 • 259
186 S Pickford Ave Hessel, MI 49745
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mackinac Island

Kingston Kitchen at the Village Inn
orange star4.5 • 1,048
1384 Hoban St Mackinac Island, MI 49757
View restaurantnext
Great Turtle Brewery
orange star4.3 • 370
1359 Hoban St Mackinac Island, MI 49757
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Mackinac Island

Northport

No reviews yet

Leland

No reviews yet

Kalkaska

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Traverse City

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.8 (12 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Inn at Stonecliffe

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston