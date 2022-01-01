Go
Toast
  • /
  • York
  • /
  • Inn on the Blues

Inn on the Blues

Come on in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

7 Ocean Ave • $$

Avg 4 (156 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Caesar Wrap$15.00
CUP Clam Chowder$7.00
Bruschetta$11.00
Chicken Tender Basket$15.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Haddock Fillet Sandwich$16.00
Beyond Burger$15.00
Red Sangria$11.00
Lobster Roll$32.00
Fisherman's Basket$39.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7 Ocean Ave

York ME

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Guac n' Roll

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Sun and Surf

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Union Bluff Hotel (York)

No reviews yet

The Pub serves up the best burgers on the beach! Our selection of tasty sandwiches, soups, chili and salads is sure to satisfy every appetite. We offer fresh Maine seafood served with locally grown produce. Appetizers range from nachos and chicken fingers to flat bread pizzas and quesadillas. Each day boasts different home-cooked favorites. We have a menu for the kids too. Reservations for seating in the Pub are not available - first come, first serve.

The Central Bean & Bakery

No reviews yet

Year Round Cafe Serving Breakfast, Lunch, Baked Treats, Coffee, Tea, Smoothies & More.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston