I.C. Brewhouse - Centennial

I.C. Brewhouse is a neighborhood gathering place, with locations near you in Centennial, CO, Castle Rock, CO, and more coming soon. Local beers always on tap, signature entrees and shareable appetizers are just some of the reasons why you’ll love coming back again and again. Enjoy the outdoors when you relax on our patio, or catch up on your favorite teams on the big screen when you pull up a chair indoors. Either way, you’ll get great service from your bartender, and we will make sure you get your fill of great eats and good times.

6460 S. Syracuse Way • $$

Fried Cheese Curds$9.95
wisconsin cheese curds, rocky mountain chipotle spice, sriracha ranch
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.95
mixed greens, crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, onions, ranch dressing
Basket Homestyle Fries$4.95
Bone-In Wings 8ct.$13.95
served with celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese
Chicken Fingers Basket$13.95
honey mustard, homestyle fries
Brewhouse Burger$11.95
1/2 lb. patty, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, fries
Brewhouse Cheeseburger$12.95
1/2 lb. patty, cheddar, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, fries
Whiskey Bacon BBQ Burger$14.95
1/2 lb. patty, candied bacon, cheddar, whiskey bbq, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, fries
Fire on the Mountain Burger$14.95
1/2 lb. patty, chipotle bacon, pepper jack, fire roasted jalapeno, sriracha ranch, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, fries
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$15.95
beer-battered cod, spicy slaw, house-made remoulade, fries
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

6460 S. Syracuse Way

Centennial CO

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
