Inner City Blues- Carolina Bar B Que- Toast Now

North Arthur Ashe Boulevard

Popular Items

Collard Greens$4.25
Fresh collards cooked and seasoned with smoked turkey.
Hillbilly Fries$7.50
Fries covered with melted cheese sauce, minced pork bbq, and bacon
Pit Stop Mega Meal$40.00
1/2lb juicy sliced smoked beef brisket, 1/2lb Minced Pork BBQ, 3 hickory smoked Rib Bones with a side of coleslaw and baked beans.
Homemade Cole Slaw$3.75
N.C. Minced Pork BBQ Sandwich$6.75
Minced Pork BBQ cooked in our homemade sauce on a split top bun.
1/2 Rack of Ribs$15.00
Six Rib Bones cooked with Dry rub and hickory wood on a smoker with our homemade BBQ sauce
Chorizo and Brisket Baked Beans$4.25
Seasoned Baked Beans with Sausage and briskets.
1 pound of Minced BBQ$13.00
Homemade Macaroni and Chese$4.25
Brisket Dinner$18.00
Sliced Brisket with two sides
Location

North Arthur Ashe Boulevard

Richmond VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
