Flourhouse
Your neighborhood bakery
140R Adams Street
Location
140R Adams Street
Newton MA
Nearby restaurants
Olivia's Bistro
TAKEOUT COCKTAILS NOW OFFERED! Contemporary Italian served in an upscale casual setting. We are currently welcoming guests for both indoor & outdoor dining. Curbside pickup and delivery is available. Don't forget to inlcude your takeout cocktails & dessert!
Moldova Restaurant
We bring traditional Eastern European Cuisine, to remind you of the home cooking you have been raised with.
Hearty Teriyaki Newton
Japanese-American Style Cooked-to-Order Hearty Meals. We get fresh food and ingredients daily. Perfect place to get Grab and Go when you are on a run.
Pátzcuaro Taqueria & Bar
Authentic Family owned Mexican Taqueria!