BOA
Simply put, BOA is unlike any other steakhouse. We reinvented the traditional American steakhouse to fashion a distinctly unique dining experience. That experience is bold, modern and innovative. From the seductively stylish interior to the dry-aged prime steaks, BOA’s vibrant ambiance is as alluring as the cuisine itself.
101 Santa Monica Blvd
Location
Santa Monica CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
