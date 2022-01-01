Go
BOA

Simply put, BOA is unlike any other steakhouse. We reinvented the traditional American steakhouse to fashion a distinctly unique dining experience. That experience is bold, modern and innovative. From the seductively stylish interior to the dry-aged prime steaks, BOA’s vibrant ambiance is as alluring as the cuisine itself.

101 Santa Monica Blvd

101 Santa Monica Blvd

Santa Monica CA

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
