Go
Toast

Insomniac Events

As the day’s vivid colors give way to the night’s neon dreamscapes, our imaginations come alive. During those wee hours, when all others are sound asleep, we seek adventure within EDC’s otherworldly domains. In this place, we reaffirm that we are kindred spirits bound by a deep passion for music, art and discovery. And there is so much to discover.

9441 West Olympic Boulevard

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

9441 West Olympic Boulevard

Beverly Hills CA

Sunday12:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:01 am - 11:59 pm
Monday12:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:01 am - 11:59 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Umami Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Poke Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Upper Crust

No reviews yet

Since its inception in 2001, The Upper Crust Pizzeria has been serving award-winning pizza to Boston-area residents craving something delicious and extraordinary. Now with recent expansion The Upper Crust looks forward to bringing our award winning pizza to Beverly Hills!
If placing an Order for a Future Date, and you will be using a Credit/Debit Card. Please Call (310) 504-5056

Pascal on Beverly

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston