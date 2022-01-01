Go
Toast

Instabowl

Come in and enjoy!

2601 W. Cary Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

PEPPER BOWL (GFO)$12.00
thinly sliced ribeye beef or spicy grilled chicken, white rice, house kimchi, cabbage, egg, scallion
*GF with chicken selection
ORANGE CHICKEN$11.00
fried chicken strips sweet & spicy orange glaze, mixed vegetables, white rice
FRIED CHICKEN BAHN MI$11.00
pickled red onion, kimchi, carrot, cucumber, spicy mayo, cilantro
LUMPIA$7.00
option of pork or vegan.
(2) pork: carrot, onion, celery, tamari, garlic, sweet thai chili dipping sauce
(3) vegan: **NOT GF ** filled with textured soy protein, liquid aminos, onions, carrots, celery, and mushrooms served with a sweet thai chili dipping sauce
(4) CHURROS$4.00
cinnamon sugar, smokey chocolate ganache
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
Choice of Original, Nashville hot, or Mambo
Side of Fries
Original: mayo, pickles, brioche bun
Nashville: scotch bonnet bbq mayo, pickled vegetables, brioche bun
Mambo: pickles, brioche bun
FRIED BRUSSELS (GF, VO)$5.00
truffled hot honey
PIKA PIKA POKE (GFO)$15.00
ahi tuna, seaweed salad, li hing pickled pineapple, cucumbers, sushi rice, avocado crema, spicy aioli, sweet soy reduction, scallions
THRILLA IN MANILA$12.00
braised pork or chicken adobo, white rice, sunny side up egg, kimchi, scallions
BURRITO BOWL (GFO/VGO)$11.00
choice of shrimp, chicken or pork, grilled vegetables, cilantro-lime rice, lime crema, cotija cheese, salsa, cabbage
- comes with chips and salsa
See full menu

Location

2601 W. Cary Street

Richmond VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Cocky Rooster

No reviews yet

Delivery now Available

Barrio Taqueria + Tequila

No reviews yet

A taqueria and tequila bar located in the heart of the fan in Richmond, Virginia.

The Beet Box

No reviews yet

We got the juice!

Social52

No reviews yet

SOCIAL52RVA.COM

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston