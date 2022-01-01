Go
100 Nagog Park

TROPICANA JUICE$2.29
BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET$4.99
20oz SODA$1.29
BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH$6.99
Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.
SPICY AVOCADO TOAST$4.99
Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Smashed Avocado, Spinach & Pepperjack Cheese on Multigrain
BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN AVO MELT
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Baby Spinach, & Chipotle Mayonnaise on Sourdough
CAL 620 | Keyword: CHICKENAVO
BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH
Hand crafted Grille sandwich made to your specifications.
BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH
Acton MA

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
SaturdayClosed
