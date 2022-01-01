Go
Inta Juice of Greeley

Come in and enjoy! Inta Juice Greeley offers 'REAL" Fruit Smoothies, Fresh Juiced Veggie Blends, Wheatgrass and Ginger-Lemon Shots, and our yummy Breakfast Bowls.

SMOOTHIES

2108 35th Ave • $

Avg 4.7 (2331 reviews)

Popular Items

Sunset Beach
Watermelon Juice, Orange Sherbet, Strawberry, Peach
Strawberry Blast
100% Apple Juice, Banana, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Strawberry
Watermelon Wave
Watermelon Juice, Banana, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry
Colada Cooler
100% Pineapple Juice, Banana, Unsweetened Coconut, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Pineapple Sherbet
INTENSE ENERGY
Regular or Sugar Free Red Bull, Banana, Orange Sherbet, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry
Fruit Kiss
Watermelon Juice, Banana, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Orange Sherbet, Strawberry
Banana Berry Burst*
Fat-Free Milk, Banana, Honey, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Choice between Strawberry, Blueberry, or Both
Caribbean Blend$5.00
100% Peach Juice, Banana, Pineapple Sherbet, Orange Sherbet, Strawberry
Choc-O-Nutter
Fat-Free Milk, Banana, Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt
Orange Crush
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Orange Sherbet
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2108 35th Ave

Greeley CO

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
