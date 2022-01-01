Go
Inta Juice Loveland MV

Come in and enjoy! Inta Juice offers 'REAL" Fruit Smoothies, Fresh Juiced Veggie Blends, Wheatgrass and Ginger-Lemon Shots, and our yummy Breakfast Bowls.

3525 Mountain Lion Dr.

Popular Items

Popular Items

Fruit Kiss
Watermelon Juice, Banana, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Orange Sherbet, Strawberry
2oz Wheatgrass
Chocolate Monkey
Cashew Milk, Banana, Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Whey Protein
Banana Berry Burst*
Fat-Free Milk, Banana, Honey, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Choice between Strawberry, Blueberry, or Both
INTENSE ENERGY
Regular or Sugar Free Red Bull, Banana, Orange Sherbet, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry
Green Tea
Soy Milk, Matcha Green Tea, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt
Orange Crush
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Orange Sherbet
Choc-O-Nutter
Fat-Free Milk, Banana, Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt
Trailmixer
100% Raspberry Juice, Banana, Granola, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Raspberry Sherbet, Raspberry
Brazilian Bowl$8.50
100% Apple Juice, Banana, Acai. Served in a Bowl and topped with Granola, Banana, and Honey.
Location

3525 Mountain Lion Dr.

Loveland CO

Sunday9:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
