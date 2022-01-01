Go
Inta Juice of Windsor

Cool Cucumber
Cucumber, Apple, Lemon
Apple Zinger
Apple, Ginger, Spinach, Carrot
1oz Wheatgrass
Californian Bowl
100% Apple Juice, Almond Milk, Acai, Strawberry, Blueberry. Served in a Bowl and topped with seasonal fruit and chia seeds.
Coloradoan Bowl
Choice of Fat-Free Milk, or Soy Milk, Acai, Strawberry, Cherry. Served in a bowl and topped with Granola, and Honey.
Extreme Veggie
Beet, Cucumber, Celery, Spinach, Kale, Lemon, Lime, Ginger, Apple, Carrot
Lean N Green
Lemon, Kale, Apple, Cucumber, Celery
Dragon Bowl
Almond Milk, Spinach, Pitaya, Mango, Pineapple. Served in a bowl and topped with Granola, Banana, and Honey.
Cranberry Pitaya Bowl
100% Cranberry Juice, Banana, Pitaya, Strawberry, Mango. Served in a bowl and topped with Granola, coconut, Banana, Pumpkin Seeds, and Honey.
Peanut-Aya Bowl
Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Banana, Strawberry, Pitaya. Served in a bowl and topped with Granola, Coconut, Banana, and Honey.
1550 Main St

Windsor CO

Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
