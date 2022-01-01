Go
Intelligentsia Coffee

Freshly roasted and proudly poured, we're working every day to bring you the finest Direct Trade and In Season coffee available.

3123 N. Broadway

Popular Items

Cold Coffee - 16 oz$5.00
A cold coffee with clarity, vibrancy, and sweetness!
Iced Espresso$3.00
A double shot of our Black Cat Classic Espresso served over ice.
Iced Latte$4.00
Our classic latte served over ice.
Mocha
Our classic latte with our house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.
Barista's Choice - 12 oz$5.25
Rotating daily option of our finest Direct Trade coffees.
Avena Latte$5.75
Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.
Cappuccino$6.00
A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed milk.
Espresso$4.00
A double shot of our syrupy sweet Black Cat Classic Espresso crafted with a blend of coffees from Brazil and Colombia.
Latte
A double shot of espresso with finely textured, steamed milk.
Matcha Latte$6.50
Our Matcha is an exceptionally sweet powdered green tea from our own Kilogram Tea. Made with steamed oat milk.
Location

3123 N. Broadway

Chicago IL

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
