Intelligentsia Coffee

Freshly roasted and proudly poured, we're working every day to bring you the finest Direct Trade and In Season coffee available.

180 10th Ave • $$

Avg 4 (216 reviews)

Popular Items

Cold Coffee - 16 oz$5.00
A cold coffee with clarity, vibrancy, and sweetness!
Barista's Choice - 12 oz$5.25
Rotating daily option of our finest Direct Trade coffees.
Americano$4.00
A double shot of espresso with hot water.
Iced Latte$4.00
Our classic latte served over ice.
Flat White$4.00
A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed milk, served a few degrees hotter and with less foam than a cappuccino.
Cappuccino$6.00
A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed milk.
Cortado$4.75
A double shot of espresso with 3 oz of milk, steamed slightly cooler than a cappuccino. Crushable.
Latte
A double shot of espresso with finely textured, steamed milk.
Balthazar Butter Croissant$4.00
Avena Iced Latte$5.75
Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel over ice. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.
180 10th Ave

New York NY

Sunday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
