Intelligentsia Coffee

Freshly roasted and proudly poured, we're working every day to bring you the finest Direct Trade and In Season coffee available.

6401 Hollywood Blvd.

Popular Items

Avena Iced Latte$5.75
Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel over ice. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.
Mocha
Our classic latte with our house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.
Latte
A double shot of espresso with finely textured, steamed milk.
Avena Latte$5.75
Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.
Iced Americano$2.75
A double shot of espresso with water, served over ice.
Iced Angeleno$6.00
Four shots of espresso shaken with milk and homemade vanilla syrup. A sweet treat.
Sugarbloom Pain au Chocolat$5.50
Iced Latte$4.00
Our classic latte served over ice.
Sugarbloom Plain Croissant$5.00
Cold Coffee - 16 oz$5.00
A cold coffee with clarity, vibrancy, and sweetness!
Los Angeles CA

Sunday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
