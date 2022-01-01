Go
Intelligentsia Coffee

Freshly roasted and proudly poured, we're working every day to bring you the finest Direct Trade and In Season coffee available.

2642 North Milwaukee Avenue • $$

Avg 4 (9 reviews)

Popular Items

Latte
A double shot of espresso with finely textured, steamed milk.
Organic Iced Oat Milk Matcha Latte$6.75
Our Matcha is an exceptionally sweet powdered green tea from our own Kilogram Tea. Made with oat milk, shaken and over ice.
Cold Coffee - 16 oz$5.00
A cold coffee with clarity, vibrancy, and sweetness!
Mocha
Our classic latte with our house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.
Iced Latte$4.00
Our classic latte served over ice.
Avena Latte$5.75
Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.
Barista's Choice - 12 oz$5.25
Rotating daily option of our finest Direct Trade coffees.
Aya Plain Croissant$4.00
Cappuccino$6.00
A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed milk.
Iced Americano$2.75
A double shot of espresso with water, served over ice.
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2642 North Milwaukee Avenue

Chicago IL

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
