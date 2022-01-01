Go
Intelligentsia Coffee

Freshly roasted and proudly poured, we're working every day to bring you the finest Direct Trade and In Season coffee available.

53 East Randolph Street

Popular Items

Flat White$4.00
A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed milk, served a few degrees hotter and with less foam than a cappuccino.
Americano$4.00
A double shot of espresso with hot water.
Cortado$4.75
A double shot of espresso with 3 oz of milk, steamed slightly cooler than a cappuccino. Crushable.
Iced Latte$4.00
Our classic latte served over ice.
Cappuccino$6.00
A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed milk.
Mocha
Our classic latte with our house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.
Latte
A double shot of espresso with finely textured, steamed milk.
Aya Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.00
Barista's Choice - 12 oz$5.25
Rotating daily option of our finest Direct Trade coffees.
Avena Latte$5.75
Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.
Location

53 East Randolph Street

Chicago IL

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
