Intelligentsia Coffee

Freshly roasted and proudly poured, we're working every day to bring you the finest Direct Trade and In Season coffee available.

53 West Jackson Blvd • $$

Avg 4 (1272 reviews)

Popular Items

Latte
A double shot of espresso with finely textured, steamed milk.
Barista's Choice - 12 oz$5.25
Rotating daily option of our finest Direct Trade coffees.
Cortado$4.75
A double shot of espresso with 3 oz of milk, steamed slightly cooler than a cappuccino. Crushable.
Cappuccino$6.00
A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed milk.
Avena Latte$5.75
Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.
Black Cat Fizz$5.25
Welcome Spring with our take on an espresso tonic. Black Cat Classic espresso, Fever Tree tonic water, and Fee Brothers orange bitters.
Avena Iced Latte$5.75
Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel over ice. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.
Iced Latte$4.00
Our classic latte served over ice.
Mocha
Our classic latte with our house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.
Organic Blend 333 Brewed$4.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

53 West Jackson Blvd

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

