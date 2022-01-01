Go
Intelligentsia Coffee

Freshly roasted and proudly poured, we're working every day to bring you the finest Direct Trade and In Season coffee available.

225 Franklin St.

Popular Items

Avena Latte$5.75
Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.
DPH Mixed Berry Scone$4.00
Milk & Honey Oatmeal$3.50
Rolled oats, almonds, organic coconut, organic brown sugar, dried cherries, cinnamon, vanilla extract (water, alcohol, cane sugar), salt.
Iced Chai$4.25
Our classic chai tea latte over ice. Made with our own Kilogram Tea's Organic Masala Chai Tea.
Barista's Choice - 12 oz$5.25
Rotating daily option of our finest Direct Trade coffees.
DPH Butter Croissant$4.00
Latte
A double shot of espresso with finely textured, steamed milk.
Cappuccino$6.00
A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed milk.
Organic Iced Oat Milk Matcha Latte$6.75
Our Matcha is an exceptionally sweet powdered green tea from our own Kilogram Tea. Made with oat milk, shaken and over ice.
Iced Latte$4.00
Our classic latte served over ice.
225 Franklin St.

Boston MA

Sunday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
